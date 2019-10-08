Speeds top 100 mph in pursuit of teen driver in Pennington County

BOX ELDER, S.D. (AP) – Sheriff’s officials say a 16-year-old girl who stole a car and led deputies on a chase was injured when she crashed the vehicle in Pennington County.

Authorities say speeds reached in excess of 100 miles per hour before the girl crashed on Interstate 90 near Box Elder Monday after deputies laid down stop sticks to deflate the tires. The vehicle landed on its side with its roof torn off.

The girl was taken to the hospital to be treated for her injuries. Officials say she stole the car in Hutchinson County.

Morning pursuit of stolen vehicle ends in crash at Interstate 90 exit 67. Amazingly 16 year old female runaway was able… Posted by Pennington County Sheriff's Office on Monday, October 7, 2019

