Speeding car crashes through roof of Larchwood home

LARCHWOOD, Iowa (KELO) — Authorities are investigating a crash that ended with a vehicle going through a roof of a home in Larchwood Tuesday night.

Authorities say a man was driving westbound on Iowa 9, coming into Larchwood from the south when he lost control of the vehicle and went through the roof of a home. Details are limited, but Larchwood Fire Chief Tony Desmet says speed did play a factor in the crash. The crash happened around 10:40 p.m.

Nobody was in the home at the time of the crash. The man was able to get out of the vehicle and walked to a neighboring house to get help. He was transported to a nearby hospital with unknown injuries.

Authorities continue to investigate the crash.