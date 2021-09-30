Special session on Ravnsborg will evaluate if lawmakers continue with impeachment

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A special session to evaluate if South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg’s conduct surrounding the death of Joe Boever involved impeachable offenses is set for 10 a.m. on November 9.

A proclamation from the state Legislature was released Thursday that announces the special session. Earlier this week KELOLAND News reported that legislators had agreed on Nov. 9 as the date for a special session.

Ravnsborg was driving the car that struck and killed pedestrian Joe Boever on the night of Sept. 12, 2020, at the west edge of Highmore. State government investigators determined Boever was walking on the shoulder of U.S. 14. Ravnsborg never appeared in circuit court on the matter. He had his defense attorney enter pleas of no-contest to second-class misdemeanor charges of illegal lane driving and illegally operating an electronic device while driving.

The special session is a key step in any possible impeachment of the Republican Attorney General. If the Legislature determines impeachment proceedings are warranted, the House would be the first to address it.

Should the House agree to formally move forward on impeachment, a simple majority of 36 representatives would be necessary to impeach Ravnsborg. At that point, he would be suspended from his office. The Senate then would take up the trial and needs a two-thirds majority of 24 to convict and permanently remove Ravnsborg from office. If the Senate fails to convict, he could return to office.