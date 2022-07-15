PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A special session to address abortion law in South Dakota will not be necessary, according to a release sent by the governor’s office Friday afternoon.

Governor Noem, along with legislators and anti-abortion advocates issued the following statement:

“In the last few weeks, it has become clear that South Dakota is the most pro-life state in the nation. Our laws are saving lives, and resources like Life.SD.gov are helping mothers. For these reasons, we are of one mind that South Dakota can prepare to advance on our progress in the regular legislative session, and a special session will not be necessary.”

The statement was co-signed by Governor Kristi Noem; Senators Lee Schoenbeck, Jessica Castleberry, and Erin Tobin; Representatives Jon Hansen, Taylor Rehfeldt, and Rebecca Reimer; Dale Bartscher, Executive Director for South Dakota Right to Life; and Lisa Gennaro, Legislative Liaison for Concerned Women for America of South Dakota.

Less than a month ago in June, Noem had voiced support for a special session after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Noem’s statement on June 24th read, “The exact dates of the Special Session will be decided promptly after discussion with legislative leadership.”

On Thursday, KELOLAND News spoke with two legislators about whether they expected a special session to be scheduled.

Earlier this week, the Democratic candidate for governor said he believes Noem doesn’t want a special session on abortion for political reasons.

“We know that when Kristi Noem gets up in the morning, the first thing she thinks about is herself and how to promote herself,” Jamie Smith said. “I think Kristi Noem is looking out for Kristi Noem in this case and I don’t know if she’s looking out for women and girls in our state.”

Noem’s office has released a website called Life.SD.gov to provide resources for parents, financial assistance and information on adoption.