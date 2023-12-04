SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – It takes a lot of people to run a hospital – from doctors and nurses to those who transport patients from room to room.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

It’s a health care job that’s sometimes overlooked. But it’s important nonetheless.

“It’s pretty simple but what we do basically is if I get a call on my phone we will go to the floor or wherever they need me to go,” Carter Kittelson, a hospital transporter at Sanford Health, said. “I will pick up the patient, whether it’s by wheelchair or cart or bed and I will bring them to like MRI, CT, Ultrasound.”

Carter Kittelson says, for him, being a hospital transporter doesn’t need to come with recognition, what matters are the patients he helps.

“I love doing what I do. But when you can get an experience like this, it’s very meaningful because, I mean, patients mean a lot to me. I really care for what I do,” Kittelson said.

Some patients and their families leave a lasting impression — like Mavis Petersen and her husband Rich, who was diagnosed with lung cancer in August.

“I just instantly felt a connection. They’re very kind people and they understood my humor so I always like it when they laugh at my jokes,” Kittelson said.

The feeling was mutual.

“It was like we were good friends right from the beginning. It was neat. And we’ve kept in touch since,” Mavis Petersen said.

Kittelson even shared photos with the Petersen’s of hiking trips he had taken. So Mavis Petersen, a retired art teacher, did something special for him.

“I saw them and I said, ‘oh that’d be fun to paint,'” Mavis Petersen said.

She brought Kittelson’s Wyoming hiking trip to life on a canvas.

“I was surprised. Blew it out of the park, it was just amazing,” Kittelson said.

A thank you Kittelson may not need, but one he deserves.

“He was just delightful to talk to all the way down. It was one ray of sunshine in a tough week,” Mavis Petersen said.

Kittelson hopes to one day be a nurse. And you can often find Mavis Petersen’s artwork at Brandon’s indoor Farmer’s Market during the winter.