Special Olympics South Dakota Wraps Up USA Games

SEATTLE, Wash. - Fifty-one athletes from Special Olympics South Dakota are wrapping up a successful week in Seattle at the USA Games. From gold medals to great experiences, the team is having a blast.

From meeting new people from all over the country to fierce competition in a variety of sports including swimming, bocce and basketball, team members are having the time of their life in Seattle.

"Just have fun and do your best," Tanner Stirling said.

Stirling competed in the Athletics category running races and participating in the long jump, high jump and shot put among other events.

During the trip, he and his teammates even got to go to their first Major League Baseball game.

"It was fun. I enjoyed it a lot," Stirling said.

Mel Frosch, the Vice President of Sports and Competition for Special Olympics South Dakota says it's been a memorable trip.

"Our athletes are getting an opportunity to show their abilities and that they are athletes just like anybody else," Frosch said.

"Some people have never flown and it was their first time flying. Just coming to Seattle is just absolutely beautiful. Everybody is pretty tired but everybody keeps on going. Very little sleep and lots of excitement," Frosch said.

Games wrap up Friday with closing ceremonies.

"Our teams have been doing wonderful. We've got a lot of medals coming back to South Dakota," Frosch said.

Including a gold medal in softball. Right now, they're going to soak in their final moments in Seattle at the USA Games.

The closing ceremonies are start at 5 p.m. Friday on ESPN 2.