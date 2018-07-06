Special Olympics South Dakota Bringing Home USA Games Medals

SEATTLE, Wash. - Dozens of athletes from Special Olympics South Dakota are racking up medals and great experiences at the USA Games in Seattle.

The week-long event comes to an end today with the closing ceremonies. The softball team took home a gold medal earlier this week. Several other competitors made it onto medal stands as well.

"Lot of following from South Dakota. In our gold medal game yesterday, our stands were full," Vice President of Sports and Compeitition for Special Olympics South Dakota Mel Frosch said.

The closing ceremony starts at 5 p.m. Friday on ESPN 2.