Special offers for Valentine’s Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, local businesses are offering up special deals for the big day.

It hasn’t been an easy year for local businesses trying to stay afloat during a global pandemic.

But there’s something to be said about the community support taking place in KELOLAND.

“We had people buying a $2 macaroon and leaving a hundred dollar tip, like no joke when this all started. And those people that just continue to stand with us and kind of been, been here supporting us. And so many people would come in and do that scenario and say, I don’t want you to go anywhere. And so we fought hard through this last year and I think it’s just awesome that we can still be here for our guests and our guests still want to be here for us. And I’m, I’m speechless,” Chris Hanmer said.

And as Valentine’s Day approaches local businesses like CH Patisserie want to help spread the love they’ve been feeling to others.

“We have a heart shaped box, with eight macaroons in it and we pre-ordered and stopped pre-order because, we were scared we were going to run out. So all the heart shaped boxes are in store purchase only while supplies last, which is a blessing. And it’s amazing, but don’t, don’t wait,” Hanmer said.

Whether you’re planning to stay in or dine out this year, local businesses are doing their best to keep you safe and provide options.

Local restaurants are offering up special deals, including Mackenzie River, highlighting a 3 course dinner for two for 35 dollars.

“We do recommend at least until you get to your table to wear a mask. With that being said, our cleaning regimen has been heightened where everything’s being disinfected, cleaned as thoroughly as possible between each guest,” said.

The restaurant is operating at 75 percent capacity for the time being, and Bar manager Austin Whitley says staff is thankful for the opportunity to serve customers on the special day.

“The two for 35 is going from Wednesday to Sunday. Again, it won’t be for takeout, but all of our other, our, our full menu will be for takeout and delivery as well,” Whitley said.

To check out more special offers from other local businesses this Valentine’s Day weekend, click here.