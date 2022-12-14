SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Performances for “Christmas at the Cathedral” don’t officially start until Thursday night, but plenty of people filled the St. Joseph Cathedral for the dress rehearsal.

The night included a free meal ahead of the show for guests of local organizations including the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House, St. Francis House, The Banquet, and new immigrant families from Our Lady Guadalupe, the Cathedral and Harmony South Dakota.

It was a snowy night in Sioux Falls as buses full of people unload outside the cathedral.

While “Christmas at the Cathedral” is in its 26th year, this dress rehearsal for these special guests has been happening for eight years.

“Really we look at as our ‘why?’ Why do we do this event? Why do we do ‘Christmas at the Cathedral’? It’s to raise funds, much-needed funds for the homeless in our community, and so this is a great opportunity to celebrate them, and bring them together and have them be a part of the whole beautiful experience,” said Jan Feterl, Catholic Community Foundation director of special events and marketing.

School Bus Inc. donated and drove the buses, and Fazolis served the free meal.

“Many of them are unable to afford to be able to come or they don’t feel welcome or whatever, so doing this special performance to them at no cost, it’s just a very special night,” Feterl said.

Todd Hastings has been a guest at the St. Francis House for over a year. He says the organization has turned his life around.

“I’m just so happy. Everything’s great in my life. I’m happy as could be,” he said.

Hastings says he’s never been to the cathedral, and Wednesday night is something he’s been looking forward to.

“It means a lot. They’re feeding us and it’s a beautiful place. Get to watch some production here and it’s awesome. St. Francis has done so much for me and a lot of people, and bringing us here just to have a nice night with everybody. Good food and nice people,” he said.

The night ended with a reception including over 100 dozen donated cookies.

“In addition, any of the children that come tonight, we have special gifts for them, and Spader Business Management, which is our sponsor, has gifts for the adults,” Feterl said.

Hastings has a message for all those who made tonight possible.

“Thank you so much. It’s wonderful. I mean, everything is such a blessing. Everybody is so nice and welcoming,” he said.

“Christmas at the Cathedral” will have six total performances Thursday through Sunday. At least four of the shows are sold out, but you can check ticket availability on their website.