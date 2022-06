SPEARFISH, S.D. (KELO) — A Spearfish woman will have to repay thousands of dollars after being convicted of Theft of Government Funds.

The United States Attorney’s Office says 37-year-old Christi Johnson was sentenced to five years probation, and will have to pay just under $16,594.50 in restitution.

Officials say that between June 2017 and May 2018, Johnson stole Title II benefit payments made to her dead stepfather.