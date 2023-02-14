SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Spearfish woman convicted of embezzlement now faces federal wire fraud charges.

54-year-old Janeen Keene is on parole for taking money from a Spearfish business in 2020. According to newly unsealed court documents, while she was waiting to be sentenced for embezzlement, she’s accused of defrauding the federal government.

The federal indictment says she was allegedly part of a scheme that brought in tens of thousands of dollars in unemployment claims in 2020. The money should have been sent to people in other states.