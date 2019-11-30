Spearfish upgrades travel restrictions to ‘no travel allowed’

SPEARFISH, S.D. (KELO) — The City of Spearfish has declared a snow emergency and upgraded travel restrictions to “no travel allowed” until further notice.

This decision is based on the amount of snowfall combined with strong winds. They say people who are traveling for non-emergency reasons are creating numerous situations in the community requiring public safety response which takes away from emergency situations.

Crews will reassess the road conditions at 6 a.m. Sunday and review the current restrictions.