SPEARFISH, S.D. (KELO) — A Sturgis man has been arrested after he robbed a bank in Spearfish on Monday.

According to the Spearfish Police Department, the robbery happened around 1:30 p.m. Monday when a man gave an employee a threatening note and demanded cash. The man left the building with an amount of cash.

Investigators identified the suspect as 31-year-old Deric Darren Dufek. He was later found and arrested at about 2:42 p.m. in Deadwood.

Dufek is facing charges of robbery and grand theft. Officials say the case is also being reviewed for potential federal charges.