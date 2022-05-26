SPEARFISH, S.D. (KELO) — The Spearfish Police Department has been responding to calls involving a person parking outside of homes and residences.

Authorities are concerned the individual is trying to get access to unsecured internet from the residences, all from their own car.

“People typically have a number of wireless devices connected to their home networks, ranging from our phones and computers to voice assistants and smart appliances, and if your network is unprotected, any device within range can use that internet connection,” Spearfish Public Safety Director Pat Rotert said in a news release.

The Spearfish Police Department is reminding people to secure their home internet networks in order to protect them from unwanted people gaining access. If an unknown person were to gain access to an unsecured internet, they can hack into devices connected to the internet and/or steal personal information.

“Please take steps to secure your home wireless network. Otherwise, unauthorized users could see what you’re transmitting, access your personal information, or download malware.” said Rotert.

The City of Spearfish provided tips to protect your home wireless network:

Make sure your wireless router’s encryption feature is turned on.

If your wireless router has a firewall feature, turn it on.

Change the default name of the router to something only you or people you authorize could know.

Change the password on the router from its default. Make the new password between 10-12 characters, and use a combination of capital and lowercase letters, numbers, and symbols.

Check for new security updates for your router through your manufacturer. Keep your router up-to-date on its updates as well.

Check the security options of all devices connected to the internet to ensure they are all secure.