Spearfish Police address social media post and petition to remove an officer from the department

SPEARFISH, S.D. (KELO) — Spearfish police are addressing a Facebook post with over 800 shares and a petition to remove an officer from the department.

The police say that the incident on June 18th started at the corner of Colorado Boulevard and Heritage Drive.

In Ashley Donarski’s Facebook post, she mentioned that her daughter called with news that her son fell out of a window and was “dying.” She then tried to get the officers’ attention, who she had just spoken to for a different reason.

“The officer knew who it was, he knew it was Ms. Donarski, turned his lights on to try and get the vehicle to stop. The vehicle did not stop, it passed another one of our patrol vehicles that was in the area so now there were two patrol vehicles with their lights and sirens on,” Rotert said.

Pat Rotert, the director of Public Safety, says Donarski was going about 81 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone. Then, 60 in a 25. Officer Hunter Bradley considered this to be a pursuit, until they pulled in the neighborhood on Sandstone Hills Drive.

“At that point, very excitedly, she informed him that her son had fallen out of a window at the house. Officer Bradley shifted immediately from pursuit mode into officer EMT mode,” Rotert said.

Rotert says once ambulance services arrived Officer Bradley decided to arrest Donarski for the driving incident.

“In this particular case, the officer made the decision to make a custodial arrest. In our after-action review that’s one of the things that we identified that we wanted to do better.” Rotert said.

Rotert says Officer Bradley was not wrong in making the arrest but he could’ve given a less restrictive penalty of Ms. Donarski’s driving.

The police are planning to meet with Donarski in the near future.

The Spearfish Police say due to personal information regarding juveniles and medical information, video footage has yet to be released. They are not sure when they will have the video available.