SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — People in one western KELOLAND community will soon have a new place to renew their driver’s license.

Starting Wednesday, Nov. 30th, the driver licensing exam station in Spearfish will be at a new location.

The station is moving from its current spot in Hudson Hall to 120 Industrial Drive, which is about 4 miles east.

The new station will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays.