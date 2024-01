SPEARFISH, S.D. (KELO) — A Spearfish man will spend the rest of his life in prison for shooting and killing his wife in January of 2022.

This afternoon, a judge sentenced Dreau Rogers to life in prison.

That was the mandatory sentence after a jury convicted him of 2nd degree murder in the death of Destiny Rogers.

He was also sentenced on drug and weapons charges.