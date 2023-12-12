LAWRENCE COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A man has been convicted in the 2022 shooting death of his wife.

South Dakota AG Marty Jackley says a Lawrence County jury convicted Dreau L. Rodgers of murder in the second degree. Rodgers, of Spearfish, was also found guilty of six drug-related charges and five charges of being a convicted felon in possession of a weapon.

Destiny Rogers was killed in the shooting on January 22, 2022.

Dreau Rogers will be sentenced on January 2, 2024. He faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison.