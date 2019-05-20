Spearfish man arrested for robbing McDonalds

SPEARFISH, S.D. (KELO) -- A Spearfish man was arrested for allegedly robbing a McDonald's late Sunday night.

According to the Spearfish Police Department, the McDonalds reported a man with his head disguised held up a handgun and demanded money. He left with some cash around 11:17 p.m.

At 11:42 p.m., staff from Black Hills State University spotted a person fitting the description walking on campus. Brandon Aldrich, 20, was arrested and charged with robbery, grand theft and kidnapping.

Aldrich, who is an employee at the McDonalds, had cash and an OC Spray dispenser that looks like a handgun.

