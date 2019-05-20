Local News

Spearfish man arrested for robbing McDonalds

By:

Posted: May 20, 2019 10:30 AM CDT

Updated: May 20, 2019 12:08 PM CDT

SPEARFISH, S.D. (KELO) -- A Spearfish man was arrested for allegedly robbing a McDonald's late Sunday night. 

According to the Spearfish Police Department, the McDonalds reported a man with his head disguised held up a handgun and demanded money. He left with some cash around 11:17 p.m. 

At 11:42 p.m., staff from Black Hills State University spotted a person fitting the description walking on campus. Brandon Aldrich, 20, was arrested and charged with robbery, grand theft and kidnapping.    

Aldrich, who is an employee at the McDonalds, had cash and an OC Spray dispenser that looks like a handgun. 
 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Latest News - Local

Trending Stories

Click here for full weather details!

Don't Miss

Capitol News Bureau
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol News Bureau

Emily's Hope
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Emily's Hope

Emerald Ash Borer In KELOLAND
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Emerald Ash Borer In KELOLAND

KELOLAND On The Road
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND On The Road

Tour Northern California
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tour Northern California

KELOLAND Racing Challenge
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND Racing Challenge

Special Report: Opioid Crisis
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Special Report: Opioid Crisis

Swiss Alps, Glacier Express & Lake Como
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Swiss Alps, Glacier Express & Lake Como

KELOLAND Living Golf Tour Cards
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND Living Golf Tour Cards

Alaska & Glacier Bay Cruise
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Alaska & Glacier Bay Cruise