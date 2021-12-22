Spearfish man accused of starting fire that caused $200,000 worth of damage

SPEARFISH, S.D. (KELO) — A Spearfish man is in jail – accused of starting a fire and making a terrorist threat.

According to court papers, Max Dice, Jr. told authorities he was making meth and started the fire in his apartment building on Friday.

Police say he also told them there were explosives inside and that the building was going to blow up.

The affidavit says Dice later said the fire actually started when he burned a picture of his wife.

Police did a breath test and Dice’s alcohol level was reportedly at .252%. The fire caused $200,000 in damage and left 22 people without a home.