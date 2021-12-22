Spearfish man accused of starting fire that caused $200,000 worth of damage

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPEARFISH, S.D. (KELO) — A Spearfish man is in jail – accused of starting a fire and making a terrorist threat.

According to court papers, Max Dice, Jr. told authorities he was making meth and started the fire in his apartment building on Friday.

Police say he also told them there were explosives inside and that the building was going to blow up.

The affidavit says Dice later said the fire actually started when he burned a picture of his wife.

Police did a breath test and Dice’s alcohol level was reportedly at .252%. The fire caused $200,000 in damage and left 22 people without a home.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 