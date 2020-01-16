Spearfish made top five contenders to be featured in ‘Small Business Revolution’

SPEARFISH, S.D. (KELO) — Spearfish could be featured on a national level. The city is a top five contender for the fifth season of a show called ‘Small Business Revolution’. However, the town needs your help to be number one.

If Spearfish is chosen for Small Business Revolution, six businesses, like Spearfish Brewing, will be given $500,000 to be revamped.

“Rising tide lifts all boats in the downtown Spearfish area and it’s just really exciting to see anything happen downtown, to see investment going into businesses and buildings,” Spearfish Brewing Co. General Manager John Marek said.

Spearfish Brewing Company opened it’s doors in November of 2018. Marek says the city of Spearfish is filled with historic buildings.

“It’s beautiful but the reality is that those older buildings can always use a little bit more investment, a little bit more love, and to just make them the best that they can be,” Marek said.

Along with four other cities across the U.S., Spearfish is now in the final stage of voting. People across the nation will vote for who they think should be featured.

“So we are doing the plea to have everybody in South Dakota not only vote every day, once day from every device they have, so your PC, your tablet, your phone,” Exec. Direcotor of the Spearfish Chamber Meliisa Barth said.

If the town wins, Melissa Barth with the Spearfish Chamber says the half a million dollars will go directly to those six businesses.

“Whether it is a renovation on their storefront, if it’s an interior renovation, if they need marketing help let’s say they don’t have a website and they need one created or they need a better website than they have,” Barth said.

“Don’t forget to vote for Spearfish, South Dakota,” Marek said.

You can vote for Spearfish here.