Spearfish firefighters always ready to help communities in need

SPEARFISH, S.D. (KELO) — Spearfish firefighters are always ready to jump in their trucks when a community is in need… even if its nearly 1,400 miles away. Last month they did just that when they responded to the Kincaid Wildfire in California.

The Spearfish Fire Department employs firefighters who not only protect their community but will also other communities in the nation.

“So this year with the wet season that we had here we were able to go anywhere that we’re needed,” Spearfish Fire Dept. Wildland Engine Captain, Heath Brown said.

When the state of California needed help, these guys were called to action.

“Our bags are packed. Then, we just come in, we grab our gear, we throw it on the truck and the trucks are all ready to go and we can get the call and be out the door in an hour,” Brown said.

Both Thomas Hageman and Heath Brown went on the mission. Hagemen says that they train all year round for these kinds of events.

“You don’t know what to expect. It could be something huge or it could’ve already blown over and you’re just going to be doing mynute tasks but no matter the task everything ends up going to the same goal, trying to achieve the same thing that every other firefighter that’s on the line,” Wildland and Structure firefighter for Spearfsih Fire Dept., Thomas Hageman said.

And whichever community needs their help next time, these Spearfish firefighters will be there.

“Whether we are in California, Wyoming, Colorado, Florida, South Dakota, you’re doing the same thing, you’re helping someone along the way. I’d do the same thing in Texas that I would do for my own community here,” Hagemen said.

It took the firefighters two days to get to California. When they arrived their main task was to help evacuate the communities until they were allowed back in their homes.