SPEARFISH, S.D. (KELO) — The City of Spearfish is experiencing widespread, low-level flooding due to Friday’s storms, according to the Spearfish Police Department. Numerous residences have flooded basements and lower levels.

Some streets have asphalt heaving and are dangerous to travel on.

Additional rainfall is expected in the next few hours.

People driving around to see the conditions can hamper emergency operations.

The Spearfish Police Department is advising no travel unless it is absolutely necessary until these storms have passed and conditions have improved.