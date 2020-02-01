Spearfish community wants to keep momentum going after race to win spot in TV series

SPEARFISH, S.D. (KELO) — We told you Spearfish was one of the top five contenders to be featured on the national television show, Small Business Revolution. The community worked together to get their name out there, but fell short in the final stage of voting.

Earlier this week, the winning town of Small Business Revolution was announced, which wasn’t Spearfish. However, businesses and the community say things are actually looking up and opportunities are in store.

“Downtown when there is a new business opening, all the neighbors are there pitching in and trying to help and that’s how we’ve always been but it just brought it all to light with all the energy that was happening in the community,” Melissa Barth, Exec. Director of Spearfish Chamber, said.

Shaun Slovek, owner of Deluxe Rod and Custom, says the experience pushed the entire community to support each other on social media and helped them grow as a whole.

“And I think this is just the first step. Even though we technically didn’t win, we did because this kind of gives you that boost to keep going, go to that next step,” Slovek said.

Owner and Chef of Antunez Cuisine Jared Degraaf says they plan to launch a new website and be more involved on social media.

“Would really like to give a shout out to Small Business Revolution for giving us that national exposure, it all helps. It helps our community grow and it was a really fun experience,” Degraaf said.

“So this is really a good push for us to kind of get you up out of the seat. Once you start moving, it’s easier to keep moving, it’s that first step that’s always the biggest,” Slovek said.

For events happening in Spearfish, you can check out their Facebook page.