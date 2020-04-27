Spearfish community supports local businesses one gift card at a time

SPEARFISH, S.D. (KELO) — Businesses across KELOLAND rely on their customers. That’s why they need our support more than ever.

Shops like Two Broke Girls are seeing fewer customers than usual during the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s why the Spearfish Chamber of Commerce is running a Gift Card Drive and Radio-Thon.

“What that’s going to do for our small community is it’s going to generate instant income to pay their rent, pay their employees,” Kelly Gould, co-owner of Two Broke Girls Boutique, said.

The boutique along with over 50 other businesses are participating. It will allow anyone to buy gift cards to use when stores get back on their feet.

“They just need to get some cash flow going. Just to help them get through these next couple of months, hopefully just a couple of months, that we need to endure,” Melissa Barth, Director of Spearfish Chamber, said.

The Chamber of Commerce is selling the gift cards on its website and will mail checks to the individual businesses. The goal is to raise $50,000.

“We are confident that we can make that. We would like to actually triple or quadruple that,” Barth said.

“Really hoping that it keeps people thinking about all the small businesses that are participating in it and really bringing that business back into the communities,” Ashley Kurtenbach, co-owner of Two Broke Girls Boutique, said.

The Spearfish Radio-thon will be hosted on May 1 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. People can still buy gift cards on the website through May 8.