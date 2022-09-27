SPEARFISH, S.D. (KELO) — If you’re looking to take in the fall colors in Spearfish Canyon, don’t wait; go now.

The Spearfish Area Chamber of Commerce has sent out the Fall Color Leaf Report #6. This report, compiled by Kimberly Talcott, MPA, places the canyon’s color change at 75% and rates the leaf drop as low.

Fall colors by Kimberley Talcott

“The colors in the Canyon are now the most vibrant I have seen yet this season,” writes Talcott. “From the golden yellows of aspen and birch popping out of the highest points of the Canyon walls, to the glowing red of sumac along the roadway, your senses are in for a treat! Leaf drop remains low, despite a windy end to last week. Yesterday, the mountain goats were showing off their climbing skills near Bridal Veil Falls.”

She goes on to note that areas near the Spearfish Canyon Lodge are now at 90% peak color change. “It is worth your time to make a longer loop and enjoy the sights,” concludes Talcott.

You can find a video shot by Talcott here, and find the full Fall Color Report here.