SPEARFISH, S.D. (KELO) — A 33-year-old Sturgis man is headed to federal prison for robbing a Spearfish bank.

On Thursday, a judge sentenced Deric Dufek to three years behind bars, followed by two years of supervision.

In March of last year, he held up the Great Western Bank on Main Street in Spearfish.

He showed the teller a piece of paper that said quote, “Give me the money or die.”

He got away with $4,000 worth of 20-dollar bills.

Authorities later caught up with him in Deadwood and made an arrest.