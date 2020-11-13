Spearfish asks residents and visitors to mask up

SPEARFISH, S.D. (KELO) — Following the lead of the “Mask Up South Dakota” campaign to slow the spread of COVID-19, the City of Spearfish is reminding all residents and visitors to also wear a mask.

The city is partnering with Visit Spearfish, the Spearfish School District and Black Hills State University for the Mask Up Spearfish campaign. They also invite businesses and organizations to join in on the fight against COVID-19.

“We know if we don’t do something different nothing is going to change. We need to really change the way we are doing things in order to protect everyone,” Mayor Dana Boke said.

“Spearfish is a very safe destination and we want to make it even more so. So encouraging people to take care of themselves and be considerate of the community seems natural to be a part of,” Mistie Caldwell, Executive Director of Visit Spearfish, said.

Rueben Engelhart is a junior at Black Hills State University. He believes if everyone wore their mask, it would make a difference.

“It’s something as simple as a mask and it can prevent somebody from getting really sick. It’s not a lot of energy to do and it’s all about the crowd. If we can all wear a mask, we can protect each other,” Engelhart said.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health’s website, right now there are more than 18,000 active cases of COVID-19. About 550 of those active cases are in Lawrence County.

“So it’s a very good idea to wear a mask when appropriate, especially to keep our schools open and to keep our businesses open that we need to protect everyone,” Mayor Boke said.

Monument Health in Spearfish is also participating in the city-wide campaign. The hospital supports masking up and believes it could make a difference.

Mask Up Spearfish is also asking people to practice social distancing, stay home when you are sick, and wash your hands often.