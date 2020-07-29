Spearfish and Meade School officials talk about upcoming school year

SPEARFISH, S.D. (KELO) — Schools across KELOLAND are all preparing for the new year in different ways.

Tuesday night, we told you how Rapid City area schools are making changes, pushing back the start date two weeks to monitor COVID-19 numbers after the central states fair and the Sturgis motorcycle rally.

Spearfish Schools, K-12, will decide Wednesday night whether or not to start school face-to-face on September 8th. Student’s also have the option to attend online.

“We have learned a lot about online learning, virtual academy and a like. The possibility exists of course that school will change. It’s never going to look the same to be very frank. They are going into this school year, well educated in online learning through trial and error and so we have the expectation that kids will go to school and they will learn in the school setting as much as possible,” President of the Spearfish School Board Mistie Caldwell said.

However, Caldwell says the school knows plans could quickly change. She says teachers and staff will be ready if educating online is necessary. The Meade School District in the Sturgis area, usual starts the last week in August. However, this year it will be September 8 as well.

“Just to give us a little more time, to give us an extra opportunity for staff development. We have the Sturgis Rally. We wanted a couple full weeks after the rally for everything to settle down,” Don Kirkegaard, Superintendent of the Meade School District said.

Neither Spearfish or Meade School District have decided if students and staff will be required to wear masks. Meade Superintendent Don Kirkegaard says masks are not as critical if there is proper social distancing in the schools.

“So for example, I’m recommending that we’re going to have masks on the bus to and from school because there’s no opportunity for social distancing to take place,” Kirkegaard said.

Both Spearfish and Meade School District officials say that some athletic activities will continue this summer.

Both Spearfish and Meade School Officials say plans are still being discussed for what school is going to look like in the fall.