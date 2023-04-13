SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The future of space travel could soon arrive in downtown Sioux Falls.

Today the Washington Pavilion Announced it’s teaming up with Dakota State University and MarketBeat to make some exciting updates.

Together they’re hoping to inspire the next generation scientists, engineers and mathmaticians.

The support of DSU and MarketBeat will reimagine, renovate and reinvigorate what will now be known as the space and technology floor here in the Kirby Science and Discovery Center.

We are grateful for this rare opportunity to extend and share our technology focused mission through unique interactive and fun educational exhibits in STEAM designed by our students faculty and staff.

Once the planning process is complete, they hope to install the new exhibits in 2024.

The Pavilion is also adding a new planetarium. The ribbon cutting is scheduled for August.