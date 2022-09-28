COLTON, S.D. & ELK POINT, S.D. (KELO)– Farmers are in the fields a little earlier than usual this fall.

Dry, hot conditions has much of the soybean crop in eastern South Dakota ready to go. And the conditions are turning out a wide variety of yields.

It’s not the greatest year for soybean production in the eastern part of the state. Producer Jeff Thompson is experiencing some low yields in his fields near Colton.

“This field here, hopefully it will be in about the mid thirties, so off a little bit from what I was hoping for, end of August had the trade team out, we checked our other field and I was kind of hopeful then for some better yields but we didn’t get any more rain to speak of and just a lot of hot, windy days,” said Thompson.

Further south in Elk Point, Doug Hanson got a little more rain so his fields are doing alright.

“This particular field here is the best we’ve been in, it’s running right at 60 and we’ve had them on down to 38,” said Hanson.

But for both these producers, harvest started at least a week earlier than normal.

“The drought kind of pushed these things that much, and yeah then we would usually wind up sometime that first half of November,” said Hanson.

“It’s a little bit disappointing but on the same hand it was a very challenging year between the derecho hitting the middle of May, you know beans weren’t planted yet, but it just seems like it’s been a tough go, we had a lot of heat and it feels good to be getting things wrapped up or in the process of putting it behind us and looking forward to next year,” said Thompson.

But, right now the bean market is up, keeping these farmers hopeful for a good price on their crop.

“So anytime you see beans up during harvest it kind of gives you a good feeling that you know maybe there is a little bit short supply so hopefully the prices will stay up there and hopefully we have enough beans to meet our export needs and you know, keep the world fed,” said Thompson.

“You know when it’s in the bin its safe and you did your job so that’s what’s great,” said Hanson.

With harvest underway, you need to pay a little extra attention to the road. Be aware of farm equipment, slow down and give them space to keep everyone safe.