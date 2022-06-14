HOT SPRINGS, S.D. (KELO) — From power outages to severe property damage, South Dakota is seeing the impact of yet another major storm. This time, large hail pounded southwestern South Dakota, and that’s not all.

Large hail, strong winds, and severe thunderstorms caused major damage across the Black Hills. People are saying it’s just the beginning of the season.

“I’m wondering if I should even get it fixed because it might happen again soon. I don’t have a carport or a garage so it’s kind of a gamble getting it fixed,” Aerial Bochman said.

Aerial Bockman says the almost-baseball sized hail shattered her back windshield and you can barely see through the front of her car.

“I knew it would hail but I didn’t think it would be that bad. I was like ‘Oh, it’ll just be a few dents.’ And my windshield was already cracked a little so I thought it might crack more. But I definitely did not expect it to be this extreme,” Bockman said.

This was the case for several Fall County residents, including Sheriff Bob Evans.

“I got the windshields knocked out of both my private vehicles and a lot of hail dents in my patrol pick up here,” Sheriff Evans said.

Sheriff Evans says it’s only the beginning of hail season. He encourages people to heed weather warnings when serious storms are in the forecast.

“There’s a pretty good warning system around here. Most people that have a cell phone get the storm warnings on it and they just need to pay attention to them,” Sheriff Evans said.

So that people can do their best to be prepared and most importantly, to stay safe.

