SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Drought continues to persist in pockets of southwestern Minnesota, southeastern South Dakota and northwestern Iowa.

The latest update from the U.S. Drought Monitor showed areas of Rock and Pipestone Counties in southwestern Minnesota are experiencing extreme drought and many of the areas surrounding those two counties are experiencing severe drought. Half of Lyon County in northwestern Iowa is listed with severe drought and the other half is listed as moderate drought.

In South Dakota, only the eastern part of the state is experiencing any kind of drought with Minnehaha and Moody Counties listed with severe drought along with parts of Brookings, Lake, McCook, Turner and Lincoln Counties.

The latest 30-day precipitation data showed despite this past week’s rain, Sioux Falls and areas of southwestern Minnesota are under 100% of normal precipitation. You can see that map in the graphic below.

KELOLAND Meteorologist Brian Karstens said some recent storm systems have started to break down some of the summer drought pattern.

“Little by little, we’ll say,” Karstens said. “I don’t expect any major changes on moisture chances here the next few days.”

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, corn harvest was pacing ahead of the five-year average in South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota and Nebraska.

The USDA tracks corn harvest in 18 states. Fifteen percent of the corn had been harvested as of Sept. 24.