Southwest Minnesota Trying To Dry Out After Heavy Rain

MARSHALL, Minn. - People in southwestern Minnesota are spending Independence Day trying to dry out after heavy rain.

On Monday, we showed you how water covered roads and yards in Murray County.

The town of Currie received more than eight inches of rain.

On Wednesday, KELOLAND News went to Marshall, MN, which didn't get hit as hard.

About four inches fell, but it's still causing trouble for people.

Walk to James Leach's front yard and you'll smell the smoker cooking up an Independence Day meal.

Walk into the basement, and you'll hear the hum of a few fans.

Leach is trying to dry out the area.

Kelli Volk: Not exactly what you want to be doing on the Fourth of July.

Leach: Not really. I'd like to be doing other things.

He already removed several gallons of water that seeped into his home Tuesday morning.

He's not sure if he can save his carpet.

While the wet weather isn't stopping Leach and others from having a July Fourth get together, it is stopping people from hitting the greens for the holiday.

Typically, the golf course would be full of golfers on the Fourth of July, but the rain had other plans.

"Yesterday, we had about five inches of rain at the golf course," Negan said.

Terry Negan is the grounds superintendent of the Marshall Golf Course.

"I've been here for five years now and I've never seen this much water on the golf course in the five years I've been here," Negan said.

Only it's not just the course that he's concerned about.

"It's devastation for Lyon County and especially people south of here so hopefully it quits one of these days," Negan said.

Negan says the golf course will be closed for a couple of days.