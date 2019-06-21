Southeastern Avenue in Sioux Falls growing taller

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Sioux Falls drivers are starting to get their first impressions of just how high the “Raise the Road” project will be at 26th and Southeastern.

Southeastern Avenue, south of the 26th Street intersection has been growing like a weed these past few days. Crews have been piling layer after layer of dirt, thousands of cubic feet, in order to raise the street.

Right now, Southeastern is about halfway up to its ultimate elevation. Eventually, when it’s done, it’s elevation will reach 25-feet, which would put it on the level of those traffic lights right there. But drivers really shouldn’t have to worry about getting any nose bleeds traveling at that height.

This gap right here is where crews will start installing a retaining wall that will essentially support the taller version of Southeastern Avenue.

Check out those rock piles over there. They’re chunks of the old pavement that once covered Southeastern Avenue. The rocks will be ground-up and included in the base underneath the new and taller Southeastern.

These posts right here are the first tell-tale signs of the bridge that will carry drivers over the railroad tracks.

This is an inconvenience that drivers will be able to avoid once the bridge is completed: getting stopped by a train.

Crews expect to finish the south side of the project later this fall. Then, they’ll hop across the street and start work on the north side of the project, next year.