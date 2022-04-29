SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A crash on Southeastern Avenue in Sioux Falls forced law enforcement to close the road to traffic Friday afternoon.

An officer on the scene says the street is closed from 57th Street to 69th Street.

Our KELOLAND News photographer on the scene says there are a dozen police vehicles, along with fire trucks and an ambulance present. He says the crash appears to be about a quarter-mile south of the intersection of 57th and Southeastern.

Officers keeping drivers from going south on Southeastern Avenue at 57th Street due to a crash.

As of 4:15 p.m. CT, police were putting up barricades to keep drivers from using Southeastern Avenue.

This is a developing story; we will update with new information as details are confirmed.