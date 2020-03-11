Southeast Tech offering Class-B CDL prep course

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – There is a shortage of truck drivers across the country. There’s a lot that goes into operating a service vehicle, and this quick class is looking to show you that there are more rules than just the ones of the road.

Joslynn Rabb’s current job as a truck driver is a big step up from her old one.

“It was new. It was kind of scary at first,” Rabb said.

She’s in her second year of driving for Soukup Construction and, so far, she hasn’t looked back.

“So, we get the experience of seeing buildings – just like Gage Brothers – being torn down and then something new coming in, and having the ability to know that I’m a part of something like that, that’s really special,” Rabb said.

She earned her Class-B certified driver’s license after taking an exam prep course at the Southeast Technical Institute.

“It is to go through the CDL manual and help them understand the information and help them understand the information in the manual so they can take their instructional permit test,” Course instructor Glade Evenson said.

After they pass, they will need to then practice drive with an employer and take vehicle inspection training.

“Then you go out and take the CDL test, and after you pass the test, now you are a licensed driver,” Evenson said.

Instructor of the course Glade Evenson was a driver for 20 years. Even with all that preparation, he says there are still some learning curves.

“Traffic is never the same, weather conditions are never the same, it was always a little bit different – even if you had the same route daily,” Evenson said.

Evenson says that even when you’re not in the truck, you’ll still carry something with you.

“The knowledge and the confidence that you can a bigger vehicle than a private vehicle on the road, still share the road with other traffic, and do it safely,” Evenson said.

In Rabb’s case, that includes a picking up few new friendships.

“We have our own little community here,” Rabb said.

And skills that let her know, even if life shifts gears on her.

“That I have the ability to keep moving forward,” Rabb said.

The next class will be held in May on the 5th and 7th. You can apply at Southeast Teach’s website.