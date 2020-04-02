Southeast Tech donates medical supplies to area hospitals

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A local technical college is doing its part to help medical experts during the coronavirus pandemic.

Just because college professors can’t use their classrooms doesn’t mean they still can’t get use out of them. At least, that’s the thought of Director & Instructor Southeast Teach’s Pharmacy Technician program Debborah Cummings.

“First, our mission is to, you know, help with the workforce and keep everybody safe,” Cummings said.

She reached out to her fellow professors, asking to donate new, unused medical equipment to area hospitals.

“They are so supportive of us, the healthcare community in Sioux Falls, and so it was something we could pay forward,” Cummings said.

Personal Protective equipment like face masks, isolation gowns, hats, and gloves.

“These supplies are geared to protect our health care providers from diseases that are out there, the isolation droplets, just to prevent the spread of those diseases,” Lab Specialist at Southeast Tech Joyce Van Zee said.

The total cost of the supplies equals to around $30,000. They were donated to Sanford Health, Avera Health, and the LifeScape Children’s Hospital.

Items benefiting Avera.

Connections that have donated various supplies to the institute in the past.

“Just something we could pay forward to them for being so kind to us,” Cummings said.

But the real value are those who work on the front lines to flatten the curve.

“We have a lot of graduates at those area facilities, and we just want to show support to them,” Van Zee said.

“Just a kindness and to help support our health care community and our workers for all of their doing,” Cummings said.

Supplies benefiting the LifeScape Children’s Hospital.

