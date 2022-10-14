SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – As increased prices take a toll on our wallets, one Sioux Falls college campus organization is hoping to ease that pressure for students with an annual collection drive.

You’ll find laundry baskets throughout different buildings on campus at Southeast Tech.

It’s for the laundry basket drive, which is put on by the Student Government Association.

“It’s for students in need, whether financially, they need some extra food during the holiday season, all of our students, faculty, staff can donate non-perishable items, toiletry items, food in general, extra stuff they have around the house,” student government president, Kaitlin Paulson said.

It’s an event that has been going on for five years.

“It seems like each year it gets bigger and better, we get more donations, more students get involved, more faculty get their classrooms involved, so it’s been a good community thing for our campus,” student success advisor, student activities coordinator, Chelsea Reisch said.

They started collecting items last week and will continue through November 3rd. Then the items are distributed to students in need.

They’re collecting things like deodorant, toothpaste, and canned food items.

“We create a shopping center for students to come and choose from of items they may need or that would help them,” Paulson said.

And they expect donations to keep coming in.

“Looking out as a campus, I know we have a really strong sense of community here, students tend to look out for each other, same with faculty, more so than I’ve seen at other campuses I’ve been to, so I think it’s very easy to encourage people on this campus to look out for each other,” student government vice president, Max Keating said.

Any items that are left after the distribution are then donated to a community organization around town, like a shelter or food bank.