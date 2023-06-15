SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Rain has been few and far between in eastern KELOLAND this spring and summer, but it’s looking better for the weekend.

With another hot day in central and eastern KELOLAND, get your hands on any rain you can get as the hot air continues to take out more and more moisture out of the ground. It’s taken its toll on the drought monitor.

The updated drought monitor continues to show severe drought in southeast KELOLAND. In fact, it’s expanded by 3.5%.

Western South Dakota continues with steady rain with only a little part of southwest KELOLAND in drought.

Hopefully this improves, but like much of the season so far, it will be a hit and miss as to who gets the rain.

This is graphic shows model projections for rain totals in Sioux Falls through Saturday. It’s nice to see the numbers at least at a half inch. Even getting over an inch on the American run. It averages out to be around three-quarters of an inch, but I expect to hear big differences over short distances. If you get a couple of storms overhead, you can get over an inch.

Expect those big differences over short distances in western South Dakota as the models for Rapid City range from less than a tenth of an inch to over an inch.

As I mentioned before, take what you can get. After the weekend, I don’t expect any rain until the later part of next week. Though for some of us in KELOLAND, it make be too little too late.

I heard from a viewer in north central South Dakota who mentioned they “lost their oats and some spring wheat due to the lack of rain. Getting too late for a rain to do any good on some ground. Some corn is getting very stressed. We are real close to disaster in Western Potter County.”