SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Backed-up traffic has become a common sight along South Minnesota Avenue near 33rd and 37th Streets; right now drivers will find orange cones blocking a southbound lane. Earlier this summer the cones lined the street right in front of Poppadox Pub.

“They took out the sidewalk, and they moved it further in,” Poppadox Pub general manager Herb Coy said.

“The driveway approaches to making sure that those have the proper grades to meet ADA compliance and then adding in those ADA ramps at the crossings where necessary,” city engineer Andy Berg said.

Berg says work will move south, closing one lane between 37th and 41st Streets starting next week. Eventually, the stretch across from Poppadox, from 33rd to 37th Streets, will open back up.

“The east side folks dealt with it earlier this year, and now the west side are doing it, and they’ve been really good to work with and hopefully provide them a better product in front of their locations,” Berg said.

All told, he says the whole project will be done in about a month. For Coy, it’s just part of managing a business in South Dakota.

“It’s just the way it is,” Coy said. “I mean, this is South Dakota, welcome to construction.”