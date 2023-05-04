SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The southbound lanes of South Second Avenue will be closed starting on Friday, May 5th in downtown Sioux Falls according to the City of Sioux Falls.

Traffic will be routed in the northbound lanes, going in one lane in each direction. Also, parking will be closed on the south side of 12th Street between First and Second Avenues. Parking will also be closed on the east side of First Avenue just south of 12th Street.

During this time, Lloyd Construction will be working on a new building. The Second Avenue road closure length of time is unknown.

While traveling near this construction area, drivers are encouraged to reduce speeds and use caution. Pedestrians may consider to use alternate routes.