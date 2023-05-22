SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — You can learn more about the start of construction for South Veterans Parkway at an informational open house planned for Thursday, June 1.

The open house will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. CT at the Harrisburg North Middle School on 95th Street in Sioux Falls.

Officials say there will be no presentation, but people can stop by to view exhibits and talk with project and contractor teams about construction, which will start in June 2023.

South Veterans Parkway will connect Interstate 90 and Interstate 29 in eastern and southern Sioux Falls. North Veterans Parkway, which currently runs from Interstate 90 to 57th Street, will be connected by South Veterans Parkway.

Road construction will take place in four segments – Cliff Avenue to Western Avenue, Western Avenue to I-29, Sycamore Avenue to Cliff Avenue and 57th Street to Sycamore Avenue.

John Riley Construction, Inc from Morris, Minnesota, won the lowest bid by the South Dakota Transportation Commission to construct the first segment between Western Avenue and Cliff Avenue.

Work on the first segment is expected to go through 2024 and traffic impacts are expected on Cliff Avenue in 2023 and Western Avenue in 2024.

A pedestrian underpass will be built west of Minnesota Avenue, while traffic signals will be installed at South Veterans Parkway intersections with Western, Minnesota and Cliff Avenues.