SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The city continues to usher in another visible stage of growth, as South Veterans Parkway construction begins June 8.

This project begins with creating a new road from Western Avenue to Cliff Avenue.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Contractors will haul dirt and other materials for the roadbed across Cliff Avenue at the upcoming intersection on Veterans Parkway, located just south of 77th Street, according to a information from the South Dakota Department of Transportation.

Traffic will be reduced to single lanes going both directions and temporary traffic signals will be used to help with traffic flow. Access to homes and businesses will be available. The anticipated completion date of this construction phase is the end of July 2023.

Drivers are urged to reduce speeds and proceed through the area with caution. Cliff Avenue is presently closed at 85th Street for intersection reconstruction with a detour in place. Motorists may consider alternate routes in both areas.

The South Veterans Parkway is a joint project between the City of Sioux Falls and the SDDOT.

South Veterans Parkway will connect Interstate 90 and Interstate 29 in eastern and southern Sioux Falls. North Veterans Parkway, which currently runs from Interstate 90 to 57th Street, will be connected by South Veterans Parkway. Construction on the southern stretch will be done in four segments: Cliff Avenue to Western Avenue, Western Avenue to I-29, Sycamore Avenue to Cliff Avenue and 57th Street to Sycamore Avenue.