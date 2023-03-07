SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A South Sioux City man has been found guilty of kidnapping two women 13 months apart.

Following two hours of deliberations, the jury found 27-year-old Arjune Ahmed guilty.

In one case, Ahmed followed a woman from the Hard Rock Casino. He tricked her into getting close to his car, and he then pulled her into his car.

He drove into Nebraska and sexually assaulted her.

13 months later, Ahmed used social media to trick a woman into meeting him for breakfast.

Instead, he drove her to a park where he sexually assaulted her.

Ahmed was also linked to a 2015 home invasion and sexual assault. He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.