South Sioux City man charged with sexual assault of a child at lake in Yankton

HARTINGTON, Neb. (KCAU) – A South Sioux City man has been arrested and charged with first-degree sexual assault of a child at a beach in Yankton, South Dakota.

Cedar County Attorney Nicholas S. Matney has announced that charges have been filed against Guillermo Coronado Ortiz, 59, of South Sioux City, after his arrest Tuesday evening at the Gavin’s Point Project, Lake Yankton Swimming Beach.

Officials said they responded to a call at about 6:20 p.m. on Tuesday, from a witness who phoned concerns.

After investigating, officers arrested Guillermo Coronado Ortiz and transported him to the Cedar County Jail.

Coronado Ortiz is accused of:

Count I: felony Sexual Assault of a Child in the First Degree

Count II: felony Child Abuse

Count III: Public Indecency

Count IV: procuring Alcoholic Liquor To or For a Minor.

Ortiz’s bond is set at $125,000. The Cedar County Attorney’s Office said the investigation is on-going.