South Dakota’s Wind Cave comes up in Democratic Debate

A South Dakota attraction was brought up during Thursday night’s Democratic Debate.

Some of the candidates were criticizing Pete Buttigieg for a recent fundraiser in California’s Napa Valley. The private event happened in what’s known as a “wine cave.” And Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar decided to mention a different cave you might recognize.

“I did not come here to listen to this argument. I came here to make a case for progress and I have never even been to a wine cave, I’ve been to a wind cave in South Dakota which I suggest you go to,” Klobuchar said.

Her comments caught the attention of some of South Dakota’s delegation.

Representative Dusty Johnson tweeted this out. He says he agrees that everyone should visit Wind Cave. He also joked that he’s never found any wine there.