SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Tuesday is surely the kind of day for which air conditioning must have been invented, as temperatures across the state have pushed well above 100 degrees, Fahrenheit.

But nowhere in the state has hit a higher temperature than in Winner, a small community in the center of southern South Dakota.

NWS map

In fact, according to the National Weather Service (NWS), at 111 degrees Winner is the hottest place in the United States as of 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, beating out even Death Valley.

NWS map

It isn’t just Winner running hot though, as the NWS recorded temperatures over 100 degrees in multiple locations, including Sioux Falls, where the airport briefly reached 105 degrees, a record for this day of the year, beating the previous high of 101 degrees.