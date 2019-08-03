South Dakota’s Pilots for Christ

CLARK, S.D. (KELO) — The new South Dakota chapter of Pilots for Christ gave people helicopter and plane rides at Potato Days in Clark.

This is the first event this chapter has done since being introduced in the state. The faith-based organization gives free flights to those who need them.

“Pilots are passionate about flying, and what a blessing that they can take the things that they’re passionate about and use them to serve others and to serve the kingdom of God,” Mark Tracy said.

The North Dakota chapter of Pilots for Christ gave $5,000 to South Dakota’s organization.

