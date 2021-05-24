South Dakota’s Noem launches legal strategy to take on Biden

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is likely to stay among conservative politicians favored by former President Donald Trump with the help of an unusual strategy for a governor. She is headlining the state’s legal battles.

Noem in recent weeks has picked legal fights with President Joe Biden’s administration that hit on issues sure to please her conservative base: Fourth of July fireworks and climate change regulations.

It’s a way the governor has melded the state’s fortunes with her own political profile.

The tactic has given her opportunities to cast herself as one of Biden’s most prominent political combatants.